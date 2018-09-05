Sweetest of shows being served up in Burnley

Burnley Light Opera Society is cooking up this sweet as sugar musical which features the show-stopping hit, Hey Big Spender!

It is the tender, poignant yet funny tale of Charity Agnes Valentine, a guileless and gullible woman looking for love.



Known as “the lady of the evening”, Charity always gives her heart and her earnings to the wrong men.



Join her as she sings, dances and cries her way through the world of romance.



The production will run at the Burnley Mechanics from November 10 - 17th. Tickets: 01282 664400 or www. burnleymechanics.co.uk