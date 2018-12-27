STAR WARS and EastEnders actors starring in Colne panto

STAR WARS’ Goss Toowers, AKA Keith De’Winter, is returning to Colne to star as a pantomime dame in the farcical Dick Whittington.

Other famous faces include former EastEnders favourite Mark Homer.

The production will be backed by performers from Pendle Dance Academy and the East Lancashire School of Dance.

The tale sees Dick Whittington, the Lord Mayor of London, take on the villainous King Rat.

It will be performed at The Muni Theatre, Colne, from Saturday, January 5th to Sunday, January 20th.

Tickets: www.themuni.co.uk