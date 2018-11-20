Spot on Lancashire remembering the fallen in World War One show in the Ribble Valley

Spot On Lancashire is hosting two performances of a Remebrance show in the Ribble Valley.

Standing in Line will be staged at Clitheroe Library on Friday at 7pm and Mellor Brook Community Centre on Saturday at 8pm.

Lester Simpson has written Standing in Line in tribute to his great-uncle who lost his life in battle during World War One.

It will feature Mike Bettison, Nigel Corbett and folk legend Lester Simpson, of Coope, Boyes and Simpson, and will mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

Standing in Line follows the actions of Albert Scrimshaw, a farm labourer and Lester Simpson’s great uncle, who died at Passchendaele during the First World War. Lester wrote the piece in honour of both Albert and all the men who lost their lives in battle. He is accompanied by guitarist, Nigel Corbett, with narration from Teesdale performer Mike Bettison.

The production features Lester's own songs, as well as those from the time, plus poems by Wilfred Owen, Siegfried Sassoon and Rudyard Kipling.

Lyndsey Wilson, of Spot On Lancashire, said: "We’re delighted to be able to bring this performance to Clitheroe and Mellor Brook. The show has toured all over the UK and has a reputation as a moving tribute as well as a great evening of words and music.”

For Clitheroe tickets, visit the library or call 01254 660360.

For Mellor Brook tickets, visit Britannia Gallery or call 07377 788716.

More information, including online booking, is available via www.spotonlancashire.co.uk