Spectacle Arts' poignantly honest show tackles mental illness

Four young actors will bare their souls when they reveal their agonising battle with mental health in this original show.

One in Five is funded by the NHS and created by Spectacle Arts to raise awareness of this devastating issue, with the aim of taking it to every high school and college across Burnley and Rossendale.



The tale fuses live music, physical theatre and verbatim text and will be followed by a discussion with cast and creatives.



Catch it on Friday at 7-30pm at The Little Theatre, Colne.

Tickets: £7 www.ticketsource.co.uk