Sir Ian McKellen: Hollywood actor and Lord of the Rings' Gandalf is coming to Burnley

Sir Ian McKellen, the Hollywood star and Burnley-born performer, is celebrating his 80th birthday with a brand new theatre tour.

The Hobbit star will bring his new solo show, IAN McKELLEN ON STAGE, to Burnley Youth Theatre and the Burnley Mechanics next May.

The show features his Lord of the Rings' character Gandalf, includes anecdotes and sketches, and could end with an invitation to act with him on stage.

Sir Ian said: "Live theatre has always been thrilling to me, as an actor and in the audience.

"Growing up in Lancashire, I was grateful to those companies who toured beyond London and I’ve always enjoyed repaying that debt by touring up and down the country myself, with the RSC, the National Theatre, Prospect Theatre, the Actors’ Company, as well as with commercial productions.

"I was born in Burnley 80 years ago, though we moved to Wigan when I was two months old. This is my first performance in my hometown, in support of Burnley Youth Theatre’s work with young people, encouraging their interest in live theatre. See you there, I hope!"

The production is presented by Ambassador Theatre Group and is a fund-raising event for Burnley Youth Theatre, which suffered devastating damage to its roof during the summer's flooding.

The show will take place at Burnley Youth Theatre on Thursday, May 23rd at 2pm.

VIP tickets cost £70 (includes a VIP drinks reception with Sir Ian after the show – tickets are limited).

General tickets are £40 and concession tickets are £15 (limited).

Book on 01282 427767 or at www.burnleyyouththeatre.org

Another performance will run at Burnley Mechanics on Thursday, May 23rd, at 7-30pm.

VIP Tickets £70 (includes a VIP drinks reception with Sir Ian after the show – tickets are limited). General tickets £40. Concession tickets £15 (tickets are limited).

Book on 01282 664400 or at www.burnleymechanics.co.uk