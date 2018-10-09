Sion Panto Society presenting fairy-tale classic with a panto twist

In this comical panto, Puss in Boots, poor boy Jack attempts to win the heart of Princess Alice.

His trust cat Puss is on hand to help Jack in his schemes by outwitting an evil ogre.

Laughs are provided by Jack’s auntie Hettie and the bumbling King and Queen.

Puss in Boots will run at Sion Baptist Church from Tuesday to Saturday, February 19th to 23rd, including a matinee performance.

Tickets: £8 per adult and £5 children. The concession night is Tuesday.

For more information, search for Sion Pantomime Society on Facebook.