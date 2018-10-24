Shakespeare Schools Festival: Burnley and Pendle pupils bringing Macbeth and more to life

A trio of Burnley and Pendle schools will transport audiences to the spectacular world of Shakespeare.

Children of various ages will vividly bring to life tragedies Macbeth, and Romeo and Juliet, and comedies Twelfth Night, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream as part of the Shakespeare Schools Festival.



The schools taking part are Lord Street Primary, St Stephen’s CE Primary, and Sir John Thursby Community College.

The festival will take place at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Wednesday, November 21st, at 7pm.

Tickets: www. burnleymechanics.co.uk