Richard Parrish: why he's starring in this Broadway rom-com musical in Burnley

Actor Richard Parrish’s latest Burnley musical, Hello Dolly! is one for all the dreamers out there.

The show tracks the attempts of a match-maker to find love for miserly rich man, Horace.

The chorus of Hello Dolly! which comes to St Cuthbert's Church, Burnley, next month, is preparing for a medley of romance and comedy.

Richard will star next month as Horace's long suffering chief clerk, Cornelius Hackl, who yearns for excitement and to escape his life in Yonkers.

The actor said: “He is a dreamer and aspires for better things in life.

“He also has this lovable sweet innocence about him which I really like.

“I have been with SCOADS for quite some time now and have had a great opportunity to play some great male roles in musical theatre.

“What drew me to this show was the character of Cornelius. I just love the fact he has an adventurous side to him, but also that quirkiness about him too - very much a dreamer, which in some respects is like myself when I am not on stage acting.

“Plus he has some great songs in the show too.”

The musical offers a medley of laughter, fun, comedy and romance, Richard added.

He said: “What more could you ask for on a cold November night!

“I just hope it puts a smile on people’s faces.”

Hello Dolly! will run at St Cuthbert’s Community Hall, Sharp Street, Burnley, from November 5th to 10th, at 7-15pm.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/scoads