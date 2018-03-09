REVIEW: The Hound of The Baskervilles; The Little Theatre, Colne

The Hound of The Baskervilles, adapted by Steven Canny and John Nicholson, is a warm and appreciative howl of a play that nods vigorously towards its inspiration, originally penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

This version premiered at The West Yorkshire Playhouse in 2007 where it broke box office records.

Directed for Colne Dramatic Society by Steve Grist, and with a cast of just three, the enormous amount of drama on stage is courageously tackled; the action is often rapid, and the dialogue substantial.

This play within a play is designed to entertain, through varied characterisations by Josh Hindle (superbly transforming himself again and again) Jack Herbert, who never let his face slip no matter what the provocation, and Blue Blezzard (new to the Little Theatre stage) with utter conviction.

The plot and delivery was as slick as the hound itself, who always seemed to be just out of sight.

The lighting techniques (Richard I’Anson) enhanced a flexible, beautifully painted set (produced with skilful artistry by John Mills and Mark Bithell).

Sound effects (by Paul Thompson) were engaging and witty, with piercing and chilling outburst woven in.

For this production, the director provided his cast with an on-stage assistant: usually in the shadows, her help was no doubt invaluable in changing the set and throwing costumes to the cast, helping the scenes change swiftly and producing a fluent and very funny production.

The Hound of The Baskervilles runs until tomorrow at The Little Theatre, Colne, starting at 7-30pm, and tickets can be reserved on 01282 861424.