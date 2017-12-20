REVIEW: AlterNativity The Musical

Young talent dazzled when Basics’ Shooting Stars hit the stage with their Christmas show.



Indeed, AlterNativity was a sparkling prism of song, rap, dance, comedy and acting.

At times, it was hard to believe these performers were aged just nine to 13, such was their confidence, charisma and skill.

No doubt many will go on to have glittering stage careers.

This fabulous production written by Jack Herbert and Jess McGlinchey offered a modern twist to the traditional Nativity.

Audiences were taken on a thrilling journey through the ups and downs of staging a Christmas show - and the results were hilarious.

In the leading roles of Mary and Joseph were Tilly Clapham and Luke Holmes, who not only showcased lovely vocals but also made for a fantastic comedy duo as a mismatched husband and wife.

Owen Bradley’s comic talent soared in the role of Angel Gabriel while James Chadwick gave one beast of a funny performance as Diesel the Donkey.



Harry Cross had the audience in stitches as the evil King Herod thanks to his transformation into a miniature, Wotsit-coloured Donald Trump.



But that’s not all - for the youngster also showcased stunning vocals.



Grace Root shone as the North Star, leading an elegant dance backed by Amelia Lancaster, Ruby Yates and Avalon Keenan.



The Three Wise men were given a brilliant hip-hop makeover, allowing Evie Musso, Trixie Higginson and Emma Payne to flex their impressive skills in song and rap.



Comical fun also came from Kasey Fielding, Eloise Whittle, Charlotte Saunders, Grace Gilbert and Amy Doherty as the Shepherds.



Strong support was provided by Eliza Cottam, Amber Sollis, Millie Holmes, Maddison Reilly, Chelsea Alexander, Maddie Bunting, Annie Randall and Abigail Lofthouse.



The show’s fantastic wit came from the pen of Jess McGlinchey while Jack Herbert proved to be a musical master by penning wonderful original tracks.



Basics Junior Theatre School has a reputation for creating young performers who can deliver shows to rival the professionals.



And if this is the level they’re at before most have even hit their teens, their names could one day ring out in professional circles.