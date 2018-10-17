Psychiatric patient's tale of royal Egyptian adventures coming to the Burnley Mechanics

In this comical show, Kevin Haggerty is an escaped psychiatric patient who believes he is the reincarnation of the pharaoh, Ramses the Second.

On his way to Egypt, via the Tesco Express, he stumbles across the nemesis to all his plans: six-year-old Millie, who has a mouth like a sandblaster.

Together they embark on a journey which will change their lives forever.

Kevin, the King of Egypt will be performed at the Burnley Mechanics on Thursday, November 1st, starting at 7-30pm.

Tickets: www. burnleymechanics.co.uk; 01282 664400.