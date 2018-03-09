Prepare for an explosion of rock with Valley Academy's stunning musical

Kick off your Sunday shoes and cut loose to a fabulous medley of rock and roll.

Footloose is the musical sensation being brought to Burnley audiences by the award-winning Valley Academy next month.

The tale follows city boy Ren who thinks his life is over when forced to move to Bomont, a rural backwater town in America.

But as it turns out, it’s even worse than he ever imagined – for Bomont has banned dancing.

Rebel Ren, however, is determined to shake up the town. And he’s not the only one prepared to break the rules.

Adapted from the 1980s hit film, this stunning musical is infused with the same spirit of youth, rebellion and romance.

Footloose is on stage at The Burnley Mechanics Theatre from April 4-7th at 7-30pm nightly. There is also a Saturday matinee at 2-30pm.

Tickets: 01282 664400.