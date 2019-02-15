Pop musical sensation bursting on to Pendle Hippodrome stage

Shout out to Colne's 90s kids: get ready for a pop sensation with Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre!

Take a step back in time with the youngsters as they host Popstars The 90s Musical.

Expect all your favourite hits from superstars like The Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears.

Chairman Julie Stott said: “Audiences can expect a fun, enthusiastic, feel-good show. Popstars was chosen to give our members a feel for a different era. It’s a boy band versus girl band show. Who will win?”

Set in a school in the 1990s, the production follows the musical mission of pupil Mark, who is madly in love with his girlfriend, Shannon Van de Witt.

But everything fall apart when Shannon discovers pop-band expert Simon Austin is a judge at the State Talent Show and ditches Mark for a shot at fame.

Mark’s grunge bandmates rally around him and soon they hatch a plan for revenge.

Julie added: “Big thank you to the production team Josh, Tim and Dan, who have put in many unseen hours, as happens in all productions.”

Performances will run from Wednesday to Saturday at 7-30pm nightly at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, New Market Street, Colne. There will be a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk