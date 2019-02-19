Poetry afternoon celebrating World Book Day at Nelson Library

A poetry afternoon celebrating World Book Day is being held at Nelson Library.

Sharing Stories is a free event which will take place on Friday, March 8th, at 2pm.

There will be readings by Burnley and Pendle performers, including Marilyn Crowther, Peter Allen and Alan Hargreaves, as well as original work by local writers like Mervyn Hadfield and John Williams.

Anyone is free to come along and listen – or read by arrangement. Contact John Cummings or a member of staff at Nelson Library before or on the day.

Refreshments will be served.