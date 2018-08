Bryony Lavery’s modern drama, A Wedding Story, takes a look at Alzheimer’s through the lens of comedy.

When Evelyn develops the disease, she and her family must find a way to cope with the changes in their lives.

They turn to humour to navigate Alzheimer’s devastating impact.

This amateur production, which contains adult content, is being presented by Burnley’s Outcry Theatre Company at The Little Theatre, Colne from August 8 - 10th at 7-30pm.

Tickets: £10; 07453 985685; outcryarts@gmail.com