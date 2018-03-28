Night of revelry with Greenbrook Theatre Group

Get set to party with Greenbrook Methodist Church Theatre Group!

Bill Cronshaw’s comical production will transport audiences back to Manchester in 1967.

Lesley Riley is leading a night of revelry as landlady Iris Dobbins. (s)

In this juke box musical, Iris and Eric Dobbins have dedicated years of their lives to running an award-winning pub, The Last Drop, where they regularly host Free and Easy karaoke nights.

But someone sinister is about to crash the party.

For the couple’s livelihood comes under threat when “Dodgy” Ron Stone visits with a letter from the brewery demanding the landlords pay a fee or face eviction.

With their livelihood at stake, Iris and Eric must call on their staff and regulars to help them save the pub they love.

Darren Brierly is on a mission to save The Last Drop Public House as landlord Eric Dobbins. (s)

But what are the secrets being kept by barmaid Vanessa?

Leading the way in the starring roles are Darren Brierly as Eric, Lesley Riley as Iris and Christine Chadwick as Vanessa while supporting are Rebbecca Astin as Sharon, James Seymour as Switch, Elliot Griffiths as Kev, Glenn Hawthorn as Lonnie, Helen Pollard as Tracy and Duncan Parkinson as Ron.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, April 18/19/20th then Thursday/Friday, April 26/27th, 7-30pm nightly. Tickets: £8 adults and £5 children; 01282 426889.