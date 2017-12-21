Musical comedy strikes the right note

This thought-provoking musical comedy looks at love and loss through the devastating lens of dementia.

While Eric and Kylie AKA The Doodlebugs! perform at Paradise Lodge care home, residents Vi and Ronnie have other things on their mind...like finding Ronnie’s kidnapped family.

Through touching flashbacks and comic songs from the war years, the show transports audiences back to a time when Vi and Ronnie thought they could live and love forever.

The performance kicks off on Friday, January 26th at 7-30pm.

For tickets call 01282 664400.