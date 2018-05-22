Moving tale of war and love at Burnley Youth Theatre

This heart-warming show, Goodnight Mister Tom, tells of two broken souls who find friendship in a hopeless place.

Young William escapes his abusive home in London when he is evacuated to the country at the outbreak of World War II and taken in by Mister Tom, an elderly recluse.

This family-friendly production, which is suitable for all ages, is a stage adaptation of the children’s novel by English author Michelle Magorian and will be staged at Burnley Youth Theatre on Friday, July 13th at 7-30pm and Saturday, July 14th at 2-30pm.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk