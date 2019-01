One of Britain’s most outrageous comedians is telling it “like it is”.

Jim Davidson OBE is heading to Burnley for one night only this spring on his The People Fight Back Tour.



Jim is serving up an antidote to a PC-world, and is as outrageous and truthful as ever!



The show is suitable for audiences aged 18 and older and will be performed on Thursday, March 7th at 7-30pm at The Burnley Mechanics.

Tickets: £23.50; 01282 664400 or www.burnleymechanics.co.uk