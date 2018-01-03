It's curtain-up for Dennis' legacy

To help eradicate the illness which took his grandfather's life, a Pendle singer is hosting a fabulous tribute show next month.

Following the death of "joker", "gentleman" and am-dram actor, Dennis Royle, his grandson vowed to champion The Stroke Association and Pendleside Hospice.

Dennis with his grandchildren Mark Hindle, Josh Hindle, and Kira Royle. (s)

And for Josh Hindle (26), of Barrowford, there is no more fitting a fund-raiser than Dance The Night Away at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre.

"My granddad was a life-long member of the Hippodrome, was involved when it originally changed into a theatre from the bingo hall, and spent many years playing different roles on and off stage," he said.

"He supported the shows come rain or come shine and was always busy creating craft gifts to hand out to the cast as 'break-a-leg' presents!

"[So the show] is our way of paying tribute to his love for the theatre and the people involved in it.

A younger Josh Hindle making fun memories with his grandfather, Dennis. (s)

"Howard G. Raw, a close friend of the family, said it was impossible to turn away our invitation to compère the evening."

For Josh, the fund-raiser comes just one month after a year-long charity mission in aid of Pendleside Hospice with co-producer, David Smith, which Dennis supported.

"We knew that if he was with us today, he'd have loved for the [show's] funds to go to the hospice," he added.

"A feast for theatre-goers", the production will burst with classic hits, such as I Have Dreamed, Something Wonderful, and Nothing Like a Dame, and more modern sensations from the likes of Grease, Les Miserables, Sister Act and Beauty and the Beast.

Taking on these huge songs are “some of the area’s finest talent”, Josh added, who will dazzle against an orchestra led by musical director Lisa Manley.

And the show will be particularly special for Josh, given it was his grandfather who first inspired him to perform on stage.

“He was the joker, the one who congratulated everyone after the show, even if he’d [already] been four times the same week!

“He was a gentleman, [who] we will never forget, and he would have been over the moon [about the production].

“It would have been ‘just his sort of a do’”.

The fun kicks off on Saturday, February 3rd, at 7-30pm at the New Market Street venue, Colne.

Book your seats for £10 each at www.phtheatre.co.uk or at Central Garage, Fence, on 01282 617315.