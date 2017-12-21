Here's to the coolest panto in town

NODA award-winning Burnley Pantomime Society is set to solidify its reign as am-dram royalty with a showing of the Snow Queen.

This family tale, directed by theatre stalwarts Neil Tranmer and Angela Foulds, promises to be the coolest pantomime in town.

And helping to bring a fun twist to this classic story by Hans Christian Andersen are dancers from Lynn MCheyne, of Sanderson’s Dance and Fitness Centre.

Performances will take place on Saturday and Monday, January 13th and 15th at 7pm.

For tickets, please call 01282 664400.