Haunting award-winning horror creeping into Lancashire

An award-winning play will both thrill and terrify Lancashire audiences next month.

Bolton writer and director Joe O'Byrne has enjoyed a house record-breaking run at Buxton Festival in July with The Haunting of Blaine Manor.

And next month Lancashire will get a taste of the fright-fest when Joe brings his new show to the Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre.

Joe has received critical acclaim for a series of films and plays under the banner Tales from Paradise Heights and and won The Salford Star Best Play of 2017 Award for The Haunting of Blaine Manor.

The show is a period piece set in 1953 outside the world of Paradise Heights and fuses together horror, the supernatural and a murder mystery.

Renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle is famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums.

His latest challenge is to attend a meeting of psychics in what is said to be the most haunted building in England, Blaine Manor, which has a horrific history. Even the locals won’t set foot there, as all who walk within those grounds are said to be cursed.

But Dr Earle's arrival at the manor has awoken something horrific within the walls. As a raging storm closes off Blaine Manor from the outside world, Earle and the others find that what is waiting there is not nearly as terrifying as what has entered with him…

For tickets visit http://www.civicartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01254 398319.

To find out more about the show and Joe's other work visit www.talesfromparadiseheights.com