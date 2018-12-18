Greenbrook's wacky panto twist on a Disney classic

A Disney classic is hitting Burnley in the New Year - pantomime-style!

Greenbrook Methodist Church Pantomime Society is inviting audiences to see Snow White and the Mini-Ones in January at the church.

The chorus. (s)

The tale, modernised by Edward P. Munday, follows career girl Snow White as she aims to impress in her new job.

But her plans fall apart when she meets a handsome stranger and the unusual inhabitants of The Forest.

Performances run from Thursday to Saturday, January 10th-12th at 7-30pm.

Further showings will take place from Thursday to Saturday, January 17th-19th at 7-30pm.

There will be matinees on both Saturdays at 2pm.

Ticket are £8 per adult and £5 per child. Group rates are available. To book call Sue on 01282 719462.