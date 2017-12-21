Fun panto makeover for classic fairy-tale

Greenbrook Pantomime Society is keeping the magic of Christmas alive well into the New Year with a sparkling production of a classic fairy-tale.



Family favourite, Cinderella, is the story of a young woman who dreams of escaping her wretched life with a cruel stepmother and finding her “happy-ever-after”.

James Seymour will star as Buttons. (s)



This magical tale will be given a colourful panto makeover, with all its usual madness bursting on stage - so get set for a smashing night of laughs, music and dance routines.



Stealing hearts in the roles of Cinderella and the Prince are real-life partners Abigail and James Hargreaves.



Ruling as King and Queen are Darren Brierley and Debbie Hargreaves while Elaine Morris, Edward Munday, and Bob Bennett will stir the pot as the cook and her nasty daughters.



James Seymour will take to the stage as Buttons while Helen Ingham, Emily Parkinson and Rebecca Munday have been cast as three lovelorn maids.

Abigail Hargreaves will star as Cinderella. (s)



Completing the cast are Nathan Prendergast and Lee Atkinson as the footmen while Brenda Murray will try to keep a cap on the madness as the housekeeper.



Thursdays to Saturdays, January 18th - 20th, and 25th - 27th, 7-30pm. Saturday matinees at 2pm. Tickets: £8 adult and £5 child; seniors £5 on Thursdays; 01282 719462.