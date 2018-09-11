Fabulous fairy-tales with a twist at Burnley Youth Theatre

Families will be thrilled by this fast-paced reinvention of traditional fairy-tales, presented by Stute Theatre.

Common Lore is a fabulous fusion of spoken word, projections and live electronic music with a modern twist on family favourites, all performed by one young woman (and her phone).

The production is suitable for audiences aged 11 and older and discounts are available for groups of more than three.

It will be performed at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Road, on Friday, September 21st, at 6pm and 8pm.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk