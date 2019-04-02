Emmerdale and Britannia High actress starring in The Wizard of Oz at The Colne Muni

Expect magic and madness when Shone Productions Ltd presents its Easter pantomime starring Emmerdale’s Mia Macey and Britannia High’s Sapphire Elia.

Sapphire said: “I’m thrilled to be playing Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz. I’ve always wanted to play this part so I’m very excited about bringing the magic and wonder of our show to everyone.”

Audiences will journey with Dorothy and her dog Toto down the Yellow Brick Road to the Merry Old Land of Oz as they meet the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion and begin a quest to meet the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.

But the Wicked Witch of the West is determined to stop them by any means necessary.

Children’s TV favourite Barney Harwood will bring an extra dose of fun to town as the Scarecrow.

He said: “I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to the stage, causing plenty of mayhem along the way. And there will also be opportunities to meet myself and the whole cast after the show.”

The Wizard of Oz fuses beautiful scenery, colourful costumes, a live band, dazzling dance routines, great songs and plenty of laughter.

Producer James Shone said: “I am so excited to be bringing The Wizard of Oz to Colne as part of my Easter tour.

“It’s a brilliant production and we have such a strong cast to deliver this up-to-date pantomime version of the classic story.

“There is something for the whole family and I know that everyone will have an enjoyable time.”

Performances will take place at The Muni Theatre, Albert Road, Colne, on Sunday, April 14th, at 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets: adults: £14, children and concessions £12. Family ticket: £46; 01282 661234 or visit www.themuni.co.uk