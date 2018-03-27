Cut loose from the winter blues with Valley Academy's rocking show

Get ready for a night of rebellion with Valley Academy.

In this stage adaptation of the 1980s film, city boy Ren thinks his life is over when forced to move to a rural town.

But it’s far worse than he ever imagined - for the town has a ban on dancing.

Ren, however, isn’t one to play by the rules.

Join this award-winning society as it celebrates its 10th anniversary with an evening of rock and roll.

Performances run from Wednesday to Saturday at 7-30pm nightly, with a Saturday matinee at 2-30pm.

Tickets: 01282 664400.