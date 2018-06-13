Curtains have not closed on Burnley Youth Theatre following flood

The show must go on for Burnley Youth Theatre which is remaining open despite a damaging flood over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Staff have spent the last fortnight rearranging most of their workshops and shows after discovering extensive damage, which destroyed some costumes and could cost thousands of pounds to repair, to the whole of the main Queen's Park Road building on Tuesday, May 29th.

The flooding was caused by a burst pipe, with water pouring from the ladies' toilets into the main foyer, as well as one of the studio spaces and the backstage area, and the whole of the building's floor with the exception of the theatre room has been ripped up. An expert will be called in to access the damage in the theatre room, as it has underfloor heating.

But artistic director Karen Metcalfe said: "Everyone's been really great in dealing with the situation and have tried to see the positives. It's a rare thing to happen and there's nothing you can do about it so you just have to work around it the best you can.

"In fact, we'll now be hosting one of our shows in a church which will allow us to do something different and exciting with it."

Staff are making plans to refurbish a separate studio next door, Room to Do, which has been unaffected by the incident, to provide an alternative space for performances and workshops.

Their upcoming shows will now be staged at the following venues: Good Night Mister Tom, Unity College; Trojan Women, St Stephen's Church, Oxford Road; Switch and the Edinburgh preview, Room To Do.

The total cost is still being calculated while staff discuss the issue with the theatre's insurer but any financial donations from the public will be gratefully accepted.

For more information about the rearranged times and locations of activities or to make a donation, please send an email to karen.metcalfe@burnleyyouththeatre.org