Classic tale of love and heartbreak at the Burnley Mechanics

This stunning production follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as they fall in love, make mistakes and have their hearts broken for the first time.



As they make their first forays into the exciting world of Regency society, the pair take on a quest to find balance between Sense and Sensibility.



This classic tale is being presented by Chapterhouse Theatre Company and has been adapted for the stage by award-winning writer Laura Turner.



It will be on stage at the Burnley Mechanics on June 7th at 7-30pm.

Tickets: 01282 664400.