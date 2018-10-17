Burnley Youth Theatre putting unique twist on classic tale of Pinocchio

This Christmas, a group of young actors are wishing on a star to see if dreams really do come true in this classic children’s tale.

Burnley Youth Theatre is putting its own unique twist on Pinocchio, the story of a puppet with big dreams.

Join him on the adventure of a lifetime as he learns how to listen to his conscience and become a real boy in this wonderful tale of magic and friendship.

The production is suitable for all ages.

Pinocchio will be staged at Burnley Youth Theatre on Saturday, December 8th, at 1-30pm and 7-30pm.

Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk