Burnley Mechanics hosting double celebration of musical theatre

Burnley Mechanics Theatre is celebrating the magical world of musicals this spring with two fabulous showcases.

First up is A Night at the Musicals, to be presented by Burnley Light Opera Society this month.



This stunning show is made up of 30 internationally loved hits from the West End and Broadway.



Chairman David Gill said: “The audience can expect a feast of entertainment from the very talented Burnley Light Opera cast of 35 members.



“We know that the Burnley public love to come and listen to a varied selection of musical numbers both old and new.”



Audiences will be wowed by spectacular renditions of modern tracks from the likes of Hamilton, Kinky Boots, Dreamgirls, Nine to Five, Parade, Company and Gypsy.



There will also be a selection of old favourites from shows like Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Sister Act, Mack and Mabel, and Finian’s Rainbow.



Audiences will be entertained by solos, duets, quintets and full company numbers.



Anthony Williams will direct and choreograph the entire production and the five-piece orchestra will be under the musical direction of Steven Mercer.



Next month, Les Musicals brings X Factor stars Jonathan Ansell (frontman of G4) and Jai McDowall to town.



The singing sensations have joined forces to deliver another round of dramatic and spine-tingling concerts after enjoying sell-out success last year.



This live concert tour features classics from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Blood Brothers, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story, Miss Saigon, Chess, We Will Rock You and many more.



A Night at the Musicals will be staged from Thursday to Saturday, April 11th to 13th, starting at 7-30pm nightly.



Les Musicals will be performed on Friday, May 31st, starting at 7-30pm. Tickets: £25; VIP meet and greet £57.50 (please call the box office to book VIP tickets).



Book for either on www.burnleymechanics.co.uk; 01282 664400.