Burnley Light Opera Society stuns with sensational musical medley at The Mechanics

If you’re searching for your next musical high then look no further than this delicious feast of Broadway and West End numbers.

Burnley Light Opera Society is bringing a taste of the professionals to The Mechanics with this sensational production, A Night at the Musicals, celebrating some the world’s most beloved shows.

The full company of Burnley Light Opera Society singing a Phantom of the Opera track in A Night at the Musicals, which is running at the Burnley Mechanics. Photo credit: Peter Woodhead. (s)

Director and choreographer Anthony Williams has done a stellar job of weaving together 30 entertaining hits in the form of solos, duets and quintets, as well as powerful full company numbers.

The cast members certainly had some huge boots to fill, taking on modern iconic tracks from the likes of Hamilton, Kinky Boots, Dreamgirls, Nine to Five, Parade, Company and Gypsy.

But there were no nerves in sight.

In fact, with their beautifully polished vocals and choreography, this group of amateur performers proved that Lancashire is packed full of musical talent.

The show is also sprinkled with old favourites from Cats, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Sister Act, Mack and Mabel, and Finian’s Rainbow - and the BLOS singers proved exactly why these tracks have stood the test of time.

Musical director Steven Mercer, leading a masterly five-piece orchestra, helped to take the show to epic heights.

And still the rich vocals of the singers rang clearly over the powerful orchestra.

Andrew Tuton shone with his rich singing and polished performance in solo song This is the Moment from Jekyll and Hyde.

Simon Westwell touched hearts with his emotive renditions of One of the Good Guys (Closer Than Ever) and Stars (Les Miserable).

Beautiful singing came from female soloists Leanne Bradshaw, Judy Riley, Megan Ingham, Jenny Gill and Arden Armstrong.

The range and strength of Megan and Judy’s operatic voices were simply stunning.

But while the production was filled with breath-taking performances, it was never without its lighter moments.

Chris Clarke brought fun to the stage with Step One of Kinky Boots while Joanne Gill and Ann Mason rocked brilliant American accents and brought to life vibrant and colourful characters in Broadway Baby from Follies and the comical Adelaide’s Lament (South Pacific).

High praise must go to the full company for first-class support which helped the show to soar to professional standards. There’s no need to head to Manchester or London when we have such talent in Burnley.

All this, however, could not have been achieved without what is clearly the hard work and top-notch experience of the production and backstage teams so kudos to them.

This fabulous production is perfect for both musical newbies and converts alike.

It offers a highly entertaining glimpse into the magical world of the West End - and I’d bet my last pound it will leave you drooling for more.

Performances run tonight to Saturday at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets: £16; also £1 off each ticket for groups of 10 or more; book by calling 01282 664400 or logging on to www.burnleymechanics.co.uk