Borderline tackles familial woe in Brontë play

Pendle Borderline Theatre Company is taking on the whole Brontë family in this modern tale of domestic turmoil.



Polly Teale’s play explores the lives of three talented sisters and writers whose lives are thrown into chaos when their alcoholic brother returns home in disgrace.

Actors Mike Craine and Matt Holmes.



Codirector Hilary Foster said: “This is an amazing play. It uses a small cast and is a demanding script, but the cast is loving it!”



The show runs from Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28th, 7-30pm nightly, at The Muni Theatre, Colne.

Tickets: £7 www.themuni.co.uk; £9 on the door.