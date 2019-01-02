Beat the January blues with a classic panto at Burnley Mechanics

To mark its 40th birthday, Burnley Pantomime Society is hosting Jack and the Beanstalk.

Expect slapstick, modern music and plenty of audience participation.

The society was founded by current president Hazel Hodder in Ebenezer Baptist Church, Colne Road, to rescue the dying art of pantomime in the town.

Today it serves audiences of more than 400 people every year at the Burnley Mechanics.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be presented at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre from January 11th - 20th.

Tickets: www.burnleymechanics.co.uk