Basics stars to shine brightly in Nativity with a twist

Basics’ Shooting Stars will dazzle audiences with their brand-new Christmas show.

Get set for a comical tale from Basics Junior Theatre School about the ups and downs of staging a Nativity.

Written by Jack Herbert, AlterNativity will burst with tears and tantrums, taking audiences on one roller-coaster of an evening.

Principal Andy Cooke said: "The talent of these young performers belies their young years. You will be blown away!

"It's funny, it's professional and it's for two nights only!"

This modern tale will be performed at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, New Market Street, Colne, on Friday and Saturday at 7-30pm.

For tickets, please visit www.ticketsource.co.uk