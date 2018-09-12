Basics celebrating 30 years with epic musical

Basics Junior Theatre School is celebrating its 30th anniversary by staging an award-winning musical.

Les Miserables is the internationally loved tale about the survival of the human spirit.

Set in 19th Century France, it follows Jean Valjean as he is released from years of unjust imprisonment, breaks his parole in the hopes of starting a new life and is pursued by police inspector Javert.

Principal Andy Cooke said: “Basics’ production is epic, grand and uplifting.

“Basics seniors packs an emotional wallop that will thrill you all.”

Andy is a former Basics’ student and starred in company’s first ever production, The Boyfriend.

He added: “Les Miserables is written for a cast of exceptional singers and overflows with melodies that are already standards.

“This year, for many of our students this will be their last show as they embark on professional theatre training all over the country so the standard this year as always is exceptionally high.

“Having recently watched Les Miserables on the West End, our guys will give the professionals a run for their money.”

The show will run at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, Colne, from Tuesday to Saturday, October 9th – 13th, at 7-30pm nightly. There will also be a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets: www.basicsjuniortheatre.co.uk