Award-winning actors take on coolest panto in town

This colourful show presented by NODA Award-winning Burnley Pantomime Society has real comical bite.

Am-dram champs Neil Tranmer and Angela Foulds are directing this new production, Snow Queen, based on the classic fairy-tale by Hans Christian Andersons and dressing it up in the flamboyant clothes of pantomime.

Helping to sprinkle the magic are dancers from Lynn MCheyne, of Sandersons Dance and Fitness Centre.

The show will run from this Friday to Sunday, January 21st at 7pm nightly.

Tickets: 01282 664400 or www.burnleymechanics.co.uk