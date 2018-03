British TV stars will light up the stage when they transform the Burnley Mechanics into the wacky world of Alice in Wonderland.

Men Behaving Badly’s Leslie Ash will rule the stage as the Queen of Hearts while children’s TV legend Dave Benson Phillips will serve generous doses of silliness as the Mad Hatter.

Prepare for plenty of silliness - for childrens TV legend Dave Benson Phillips is stepping into the shoes of the Mad Hatter. (s)

Also starring in the pantomime is Britain’s Got Talent winner Ashleigh Butler as Alice.

The show comes to town on Sunday, April 15th, starting at 1pm and 4-30pm.

Tickets: 01282 664400.