The Grand Tour featuring one of Lancashire’s most famous university graduates, James May, is returning but not in the way viewers probably expected...

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few months after driving off into the sunset The Grand Tour is set to return to Prime Video, but there is a pretty big twist.

A special titled The Not Very Grand Tour is set to release on Prime Video in spring but what exactly can you expect and when will it be released? Here’s all you need to know:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What exactly is The Not Very Grand Tour?

The Grand Tour | Amazon Prime

The Grand Tour launched on Prime Video in November 2016 and it followed Lancaster University alumnus James May and his colleagues Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond following their departure from the hit BBC series Top Gear the year prior.

Amazon initially announced a three year deal with 36 episodes - and in its first format it featured studio segments as well as car reviews and timed laps, similar to Top Gear.

However from the fourth series onwards - December 2019 - it swapped to occasional feature-length specials and the last of these aired in September 2024.

Entitled One For The Road, it marked the end of Clarkson, Hammond and May’s 22-year collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This newly announced series - The Not Very Grand Tour - unfortunately for fans is not a brand new adventure from the former Top Gear hosts but rather a nostalgic look back over the best bits of the series.

The Not Very Grand Tour will feature Hammond and May looking back over clips from the show’s eight year history whilst Clarkson will only feature in archive footage.

TV Zone UK reports that a teaser reads: “The team celebrates the combustion engine, with a look back at footage from past adventures and test drives.”

When will The Not Very Grand Tour be released?

The episode is set to arrive on Prime Video on Friday April 18 2025, Radio Times reports .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes about eight months after The Grand Tour’s final adventure released on streaming.

As previously stated, the show is not a new adventure and instead it will feature archive footage from past episodes.