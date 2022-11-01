Fans of the BBC One favourite will get the chance to see 10 of the professional dancers live on stage as the Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK Tour returns to the resort.

Who will be dancing in Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK Tour?

Audiences across the country will enjoy an evening of world-class dance, stunning choreography and glamorous costumes, live and up close from 10 talented Strictly Professionals: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; new Strictly dancer and 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola; Chinese National Dance Champion Carlos Gu (who is also new to Strictly this year), Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion Nikita Kuzmin; 2017 & 2020 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk; Polish Open Latin Champion Jowita Przystal; and World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist Nancy Xu.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour line up for 2023. Carlos Gu, Nancy Xu, Gorka Marquez, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Jowita Przystal, Vito Coppola, Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzman and Luba Mushtuk.

Will it be like watching Strictly on TV?

It’s being put together by Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison, and set within the wonderful world of the BBC show, with its stunning costumes and sparkling sets.

Jason said: “It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for next year’s tour. We will be dazzling audiences across the country with the dance and choreography at the highest possible standard. To see these dancers coming together to perform on this scale is a joy for me as a director and Strictly fans are in for a real treat!”

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will go on-sale on Nov 04, 2022 at 10AM from the official website.

When does the show come to Blackpool?

The 31-date tour comes to Blackpool Opera House on May 11, 2023.

The show will travel the length of the UK, starting on Mar 02 in Hull, visiting Sheffield, Salford, York, Birmingham, and ending on May 30 in Liverpool.