Strictly Come Dancing will be back in a few hours - but which celebs are in the cast? The remaining celebs will take to the ballroom floor for movie week .

Throughout August, the BBC revealed the cast over a number of days. However, there have been a couple of changes - including Dani Dyer having to withdraw due to injury.

The start time for the latest episode has been confirmed. It will see all of the stars and their professional dance partners perform a route each.

But who is still in the competition? Here’s all you need to know:

1 . Dani Dyer - withdrawn Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She had to withdraw after fracturing her ankle in a 'fall' in training. Dani was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Alex Kingston Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales