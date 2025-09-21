Strictly Come Dancing will only have one episode this weekend 😭🚨

Strictly Come Dancing is back!

The launch show revealed the couples for 2025.

But when is the next episode on?

Strictly Come Dancing is back and the weekend TV schedule is suddenly looking far more fab-u-lous. The iconic show will be running throughout the coming weeks and months.

The 15 stars who are taking to the ballroom floor this year discovered who they were partnered up with in last night’s (September 20) launch show. See the full list of couples here.

But when can you expect it to be back on your TV? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Strictly Come Dancing on TV next?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host Strictly Come Dancing. Photo: BBC | BBC

For its launch weekend, Strictly Come Dancing will only air one episode and not the usual two. It waltzed back onto BBC One last night (September 20) for the first dance of the season.

Strictly’s regular schedule will kick-off next weekend, with episodes on Saturday and Sunday nights. The show will be back on September 27.

How is voting for Strictly Come Dancing changing?

In a major shake-up, the Beeb is stopping premium-rate phone voting. It was announced that Eurovision 2025 earlier this year was the last major BBC show to offer it.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster explained: “For years, shows like Strictly Come Dancing, BBC Sports Personality of the Year and Eurovision let viewers vote by calling premium-rate numbers. However, this is now an outdated system and also expensive to run.

“Online voting has become the go-to choice for most viewers. In fact, the overwhelming majority of votes for the last Strictly series were cast online.

“And earlier this year, BT, the company that provided these phone services for the BBC, announced it would stop offering them in early 2025.”

It means that from now on, voting for BBC shows will be done online only. It’s quick and easy -and if you have a BBC account, you’re already set. Plus, having an account gives you extra benefits like:

A more personalised iPlayer experience

The ability to pick up shows across devices

Local weather updates tailored to you

If you already have a BBC account, you don’t need to do anything. During voting, you’ll be directed to the show’s website where the voting link will be clearly shown.

If you don’t have an account yet, signing up is simple and free here . The BBC spokesperson added: “We know this is a change for some viewers, so we’ll be sharing clear instructions during shows like Strictly to explain how to get set up and vote.”

