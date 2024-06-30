Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Setlist predictions, upcoming UK tour dates and the weather for Shania Twain’s “Legends” performance

Shania Twain is set to perform on the Pyramid Stage this afternoon at Glastonbury 2024 (June 30 2024).

The country-pop megastar is performing during the coveted “Legends” slot on the main stage, following on from Elton John’s 2023 performance.

What could the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” star perform during her “Legends” set?

Are any other big acts performing at the same time you should be prepared for?

The hallowed “Legends” set on the Pyramid Stage takes place this afternoon, with Shania Twain set to lead Glasto revellers for an almighty country sing-a-long (June 30 2024).

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The country-pop megastar is currently in the United Kingdom as part of a wider European tour, having just performed in North Ireland earlier in the week, while Twain continues her UK summer vacation with more dates including a headline performance at BST Hyde Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It might be a tough act to follow though - last year’s “Legends” slot saw Elton John performing what is expected to be his last UK festival as part of his “Farwell, Yellow Brick Road” tour.

But owing to just how infectiously catch Twain’s songs are, with this ageing punk happy to admit belting out “That Don’t Impress Me Much” during karaoke sessions, we’re sure that she’ll be ok - there are always other acts performing at the same time if she’s not your cup of tea.

But what time is Shania Twain expected on stage this afternoon? Will the weather hold out for her, and where else is she performing this year for those who missed out on Glastonbury 2024 tickets?

What time is Shania Twain expected on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2024?

Shania Twain will take the Legends slot at Glastonbury 2024 - but where else is she playing for those who missed out on festival tickets this year? (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images for The Recording A

Shania Twain is expected on the Pyramid Stage for the annual “Legends” slot at 3:45pm, with her set expected to finish at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Shania Twain set-clashing with?

For those unsure if you’ll miss something when Shania Twain performs on the Pyramid Stage, the following performances are scheduled to take place during her set - so choose wisely.

James (The Other Stage, from 3pm)

Balming Tiger/Steel Pulse (West Holts Stage, from 3pm)

Blondshell (Woodses Stage, from 3:30pm)

Mdou Moctar (The Park Stage, from 3:15pm)

Katya/Bernard Butler (Acoustic Stage, from 3pm)

The Scratch/The Go! Team (Avalon Stage, from 3:25pm)

Shy FX (Levels, from 3pm)

Porij (Lonely Hearts Club, from 3pm)

What is the weather forecast for when Shania Twain plays her Glastonbury “Legends” slot?

The Met Office has stated that Sunday will see the weather start overcast but change to sunny by late morning. During Shania Twain’s set, the temperature is set to be around the 18°C range, with sunny intervals expected around the 4pm mark.

The humidity is expected to reach between 56% to 71% in the afternoon, with a recommendation from myself to “slip, slop, slap” some sunscreen and suitable items on as the UV levels are expected to be at their peak during Twain’s set, and that pollen count is not looking good - the Met Office have advised a high pollen count throughout the day.

Will Shania Twain’s “Legends” slot at Glastonbury 2024 be screened on TV?

That it will - TV schedules have listed a “Glastonbury” performance from 3:45pm on Sunday on BBC One, with both Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne live from Worthy Farm to introduce the 2024 Glastonbury Festival legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance will also be available on demand after broadcast on BBC iPlayer, with highlights for those outside the United Kingdom available shortly afterwards on the BBC’s Glastonbury YouTube channel.

Does Shania Twain have any other UK tour dates apart from Glastonbury 2024?

She does indeed - for those who missed out on Glastonbury tickets this year or, after watching her performance this afternoon, are now wanting to see the country-pop superstar perform, she’ll be touring the UK on the following dates (ticket outlets linked to each date.)

What could Shania Twain perform during her “Legends” slot at Glastonbury 2024?

Could Shania Twain’s performance at Belsonic on June 27 2024 give us a clue as to how many hits Shania Twain could play during the “Legends” slot? Setlist.FM has provided her recent setlist from that performance in Belfast - and she does indeed play “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) You Win My Love Waking Up Dreaming Up! I'm Gonna Getcha Good! You're Still The One Forever and for Always Come on Over Giddy Up! I Ain't No Quitter Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? Honey, I'm Home From This Moment On Any Man Of Mine (If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here! That Don't Impress Me Much Party For Two Rock This Country! Man! I Feel Like A Woman!