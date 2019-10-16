Scouts: The Stories That Built a Movement With a foreword by Bear Grylls: If you’re looking for the definitive story of a movement that grew into a worldwide phenomenon, then this it - book review

Discover how many Scouts have journeyed into space, learn how the Scouts supported the war effort, and how Scouts today continue to support communities both locally and around the world.

If you’re looking for the definitive story of a movement that grew into a worldwide phenomenon, then this it… Scout’s honour!

Discover how the Scouts grew, from the single, brilliant idea to bring young people together from different backgrounds, and help them develop skills for life, into a global organisation of fifty million members in a big, glossy-paged, information-packed book from Studio Press.

With a foreword by Bear Grylls, UK Chief Scout, Chief Ambassador of World Scouting, and a passionate and influential figurehead of the movement, Scouts: The Stories That Built a Movement is the ultimate book for Scouts aged seven to a hundred and seven.

Officially published in collaboration with the Scouts, a share of the profit from the book sales will support the incredible work of the Scouts, which is the UK’s biggest co-educational youth movement, with more than 640,000 members including 160,000 adult volunteers.

Featuring previously unpublished photographs from the UK Scout Heritage Collection, and fascinating stories of the people that created the Wolf Cubs, the Rover Scouts, the Sea Scouts and the Air Scouts, this book celebrates the history and achievements of a unique movement that has young people at its heart.

The Scouting journey began as a small adventure camp on Brownsea Island in Poole Harbour in 1907, led by Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell, and now equips young people with valuable skills for life.

From the birth of the movement to the period between the wars and into the heart of the Second World War, through World Scout jamborees, pushing frontiers through adventures like handcycling across Patagonia, to the Scouts’ relationship with the royals and inspirational Scouts like John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the Scouts have inspired and empowered children across the world.

Discover how many Scouts have journeyed into space, learn how the Scouts supported the war effort, and how Scouts today continue to support communities both locally and around the world.

‘From supporting our communities in times of crisis to welcoming refugees, above all, it is kindness that marks out a Scout from the crowd. We don’t just put up tents, we build character,’ says Grylls in his foreword.

So, whatever your age, join Scouts from all over the world and share some of their most fascinating history… and their greatest adventures!

(Studio Press, hardback, £25)