Tickets go on sale for much anticipated reunion to celebrate heyday of iconic Burnley nightspot Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's

Tickets have gone on sale for a reunion to celebrate one of Burnley’s most iconic nightspots.

By Sue Plunkett
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 9:30am

And tickets for the Cat’s Whiskers/Annabella’s reunion, which will take place on Friday, September 15th, are already selling fast. It will be held at the prestigious Burnley Mechanics.

The last reunion was held in June, 2019 at Mr Green’s nightspot in Burnley and that was also the planned venue for the 2020 reunion which was due to be held in June that year. But when Covid-19 hit the reunion was cancelled. The event has been organised by Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley, both well known DJs.

Tickets have now gone on sale for the reunion to mark the heyday of the Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's nightspot in Burnley
    Tickets can be collected in person from the Mechanics box office on Manchester Road and the opening times are 11am to 4pm Tuesday to Frifday and 11am to 2-30pm on Saturday. Or you can purchase them by clicking HERE

