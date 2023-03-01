And tickets for the Cat’s Whiskers/Annabella’s reunion, which will take place on Friday, September 15th, are already selling fast. It will be held at the prestigious Burnley Mechanics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last reunion was held in June, 2019 at Mr Green’s nightspot in Burnley and that was also the planned venue for the 2020 reunion which was due to be held in June that year. But when Covid-19 hit the reunion was cancelled. The event has been organised by Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley, both well known DJs.

Tickets have now gone on sale for the reunion to mark the heyday of the Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's nightspot in Burnley

Most Popular