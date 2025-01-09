Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disco for adults with autism and learning disabilities is coming to a Burnley bar.

Spring into Action runs social events like open mics and pub and club nights across East Lancashire as part of its friendship and dating agency, Meet 'N' Match.

Its now launching an inclusive monthly disco at Bees Knees in Hargreaves Street, on Wednesday, January 29th, from 6-30pm to 9-30pm.

Everyone should be able to enjoy going out and meeting people, says Nadine Nuttall, Event Coordinator.

Attendees at Spring Into Action's Meet 'N' Match social events for people with autism and learning disabilities.

"Just because someone has autism doesn't mean they can't have a night out. We're trying to change the stigma and want everyone to feel included. Everyone should have the opportunity to have a good time.”

The disco aims to give people the confidence to socialise, seek employment, and take on new opportunities. Volunteers will help party-goers gain life skills like ordering a drink, talking to new people, and continuing friendships after the event.

It supports the sensory needs of neuro-divergent people, with low music levels and an upstairs space where they can take a break. Bees Knees is also fully accessible for wheelchairs.

Attendees can also volunteer to help run the events, and some have even secured employment as event leaders. Voluntary activities include handling tickets, checking people in, and supporting them with their struggles.

“One of our most successful events was at Popworld in Blackpool and Preston,” said Nadine.

"People said they'd never before put themselves in a situation where they didn't know anyone. But they met so many people and had an amazing time."

Entry to the disco is £5 and free for carers.

For details of other events, visit https://www.meet-n-match.co.uk/events/