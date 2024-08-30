Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A reunion to celebrate the heyday of a Burnley nightclub, due to take place next week, has been postponed.

The reunion for the Cat’s Whiskers/ Annabella’s nightclub was due to take place at The Mechanics Theatre in Burnley on Friday (September 6th). The hugely popular event is organised by former Cat’s DJs Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley. They made the difficult decision to postpone the reunion as Steve is in hospital recovering from a recent operation.

Chris said: “Steve has spent some time in intensive care but is now making a slow recovery. I felt the reunion simply couldn’t go ahead without him.”

The reunion is rescheduled to take place next year at the same venue on Friday, September 5th. The Mechanics will be in touch with anyone who bought tickets to issue new ones or offer a refund.