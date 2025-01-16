Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application from Lancashire Police, to review the licence at a Burnley nightspot described as the ‘top venue for reports of violent crime’ is due to be discussed at a meeting of Burnley Council’s Licensing sub committee.

The meeting regarding the licence at Projekt nightclub is scheduled to take place on Monday, February 10th, to determine what action, if any, needs to be taken against the premises licence. Anyone who has submitted a representation will be notified and invited to attend the meeting

The meeting is open to the public but only the licence holder and those who have submitted representations are permitted to speak or address the committee. Burnley Council received the application in December from Lancashire Constabulary, submitted on the grounds that the licensing objectives regarding the Prevention of Crime and Disorder and the Protection of Children from Harm, are not being upheld at the premises in Hammerton Street.

In a damning police report the venue was described as ‘the top licensed premises in East Lancashire for reports of violent crime.’

In the report a spokesman for Lancashire Police states: “It is only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or worse.”

It also states that From December 1st, 2023, to March 2nd, 2024, there were eight incidents recorded on the Police Innkeeper system (Licensed Premises Administration System) against the premises which equates to 2.6 incidents per month. From March 2nd, 2024 to December 17th that year there were over 80 incidents, around 10 a month, which is almost a 300% increase in incidents linked to the premises since the closure of Mode nightclub in the town. The premises licence holder for Projekt is Mode Property Limited.

Mode nightclub in Burnley had its premises licence revoked following a review hearing by the Burnley Licensing Committee in September last year. This decision was appealed by Mode Property Limited and they continued to operate pending the appeal until March 2nd this year when the venue closed. The appeal was dismissed on May 15th. And police say they believe the problems associated with Mode nightspot have now been transferred to Projekt.