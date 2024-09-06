Posh nightclub the reunion: 32 photos from the festive party celebrating Burnley nightspot ahead of this weekend's reunion

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Sep 2024, 10:40 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 12:15 BST
Burnley’s Hidden venue in Cow Lane is hosting Posh the Reunion Part Two this weekend.

Devotees of Posh, which was situated in Ormerod Street, are preparing to hit the dancefloor tomorrow night (Saturday) at Hidden in Cow Lane.

Following two reunions for the nightspot last year, the first in September and a Christmas get together, organisers decided to hold the event again. And there is still time to get your tickets for the reunion which is just hours away.

The iconic cocktails that made Posh so popular will once again be on the menu and the soundtrack for the night will include hip hop, urban and R n B anthems that were popular at the club back in the day. Posh was based in the former Yorke House premises for a number of years. It closed its doors in 2014 and later re-opened as Rum Jungle which closed in 2019. Here is a gallery of photos taken at the Christmas reunion to get everyone in the party mood.

Former Posh nightclub owner Mick Cookson (right) and DJ Baz are all set for the the Posh Reunion Part Two

1. Fabulous photos capture revellers at Christmas reunion for former Burnley nightspot Posh (part two)

Former Posh nightclub owner Mick Cookson (right) and DJ Baz are all set for the the Posh Reunion Part Two Photo: s

.

2. Fabulous photos capture revellers at Christmas reunion for former Burnley nightspot Posh (part two)

. Photo: Weston Photography

.

3. Fabulous photos capture revellers at Christmas reunion for former Burnley nightspot Posh (part two)

. Photo: Weston Photography

.

4. Fabulous photos capture revellers at Christmas reunion for former Burnley nightspot Posh (part two)

. Photo: Weston Photography

