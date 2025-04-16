Around 17 former classmates from the former St Hilda’s RC High School for Girls attended the get together at Burnley venue Little White Horse, organised by Morag Wynne. Expecting to meet everyone at the venue in Hammerton Street, Morag, who lives in Preston, was chauffeured by Lisa Hayes, who made the journey from her home in Formby.

They arrived at the home of Morag’s best pal Julie Craig, where the birthday girl was unaware that everyone had gathered to surprise her with gifts, a cake made by attendee Carol Biddulph, and celebratory prosecco.

Morag said: “I had no idea they were planning this and I really appreciated all the effort that everyone went to with the decorations and gifts.

“It was an unforgettable day with friends I have known for decades. I may not live in Burnley anymore, but it will always be my home.”

